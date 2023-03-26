It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Edmond Y. Azadian, one of the most prominent figures in Armenian life for over half a century, on March 25, following a brief illness. This great loss has plunged his family members, political party associates, Armenian intellectuals, and various and broad circles of Armenian organizations into deep mourning.

May God bless his soul.

Further information about funeral arrangements will be reported soon.

Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Supreme Council