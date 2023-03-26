  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
13

Week

Latest articles of the week

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Edmond Y. Azadian, one of the most prominent figures in Armenian life for over half a century, on March 25, following a brief illness. This great loss has plunged his family members, political party associates, Armenian intellectuals, and various and broad circles of Armenian organizations into deep mourning.

May God bless his soul.

Further information about funeral arrangements will be reported soon.

Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Supreme Council

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Tekeyan Cultural Association Aid Distributed in Aleppo
Next The Transformation of the World Order
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.