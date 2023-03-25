  TOP STORIES WEEK   12
 

ALEPPO — The February 6, 2023 earthquake and the aftershocks that struck Turkey and Syria also affected the Aleppo Armenians, who have for years been enduring war and its aftermath. Many countries and organizations sent moral and financial aid to the Aleppo Armenians. Among them is the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) of the United States and Canada.

The Tekeyan Cultural Association of Aleppo expressed its thanks via its Facebook page, declaring: “On this occasion, we express our profound thanks and gratitude especially to the central bodies of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, which immediately organized a fundraising campaign and met our needs.” In turn, the Aleppo TCA distributed this aid in the form of provisions to its circles.

