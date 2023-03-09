Honorary Consulate of Republic of Armenia in Chicago Hosts Armenia Tree Project

CHICAGO — The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Chicago Oscar Tatosian in February hosted Armenia Tree Project (ATP) representatives for a weekend of events and meetings to introduce the group’s longstanding activities throughout Armenia. Founded in 1994, the Armenia Tree Project has created important environmental projects throughout Armenia which have sustained ongoing long-term environmental and economic advancement throughout the country and particularly in its more rural areas.

Tatosian invited Jeanmarie Papelian, Anahit Gharibyan and Christine Jerian to present the work of the ATP and to introduce the organization to community leaders and to the larger diaspora in Chicago. A welcoming reception, organized by Tatosian, was attended by civic leaders and students from The University of Chicago and Northwestern University.

As Tatosian explained, “The Armenian Tree Project has had great impact throughout Armenia — particularly in rural areas where social and economic stability, as well as security, are urgently needed. Since 1994, over 7.6 million trees have been planted and restored. This kind of direction and awareness have generated incredible progress in Armenia.”

“We are so grateful for the warm welcome that ATP received in Chicago,” said Papelian, executive director of the ATP. “It was inspiring to know that the Armenians of Chicago share our vision for a more sustainable Armenia.”

During their three-day visit, ATP’s team members, joined by Tatosian, were the guests of the Chicago Botanic Garden, where Fred Spicer, executive vice president and director of the garden, provided a tour featuring many species of trees and plants native to Armenia. They also discussed the possibility of future collaboration on relevant scientific topics.

The ATP Team presented to a number of youth groups and churches including the St. James Armenian Church, the Siragan Armenian Dance Company of Chicago, the AGBU of Chicago Armenian School Students, and the Ararat Chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation. In addition to a visit to Yerevan Park in downtown Chicago, the ATP visitors were welcomed into the home of community members Sevak and Tamar Alaverdyan which allowed a greater number of members to hear about the impact of the Armenia Tree Project in Armenia and Artskah.