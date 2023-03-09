Detroit Tekeyan Chapter Reaches Out to Local Youth

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — On Thursday, March 2, the leaders of Detroit’s Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) chapter, Mr. and Mrs. Hagop and Diana Alexanian, were invited by a group of local Armenian young adults as special guests at their monthly social gathering.

The young adult initiative, loosely affiliated with St. John’s Armenian Church in Southfield, was organized by local Armenians in their late 20s and 30s, who saw the need for a forum in which to socialize and have fellowship with Armenians their own age in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Upon the invitation of assistant pastor Fr. Armash Baghdasarian, St. John’s agreed to take the group under its wing, while allowing the group members to set the entire agenda for their activities. Using the theme of Baghdasarian’s exhortation that “the Church is your home,” the group decided to organize a monthly casual gathering which was named “Hye Doon” (Armenian Home).

Hye Doon can loosely be described as an updated version of the agoumps (clubs) of old, initiated by young American-born Armenians, as well as newly arrived immigrants from the Middle East, Cyprus, and Armenia, who saw that there was a lack of social opportunities for Armenians in their 30s. Most community youth groups, such as the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA), the Armenian Youth Foundation (AYF), and others, cater to a 18-30 age range. There is an active AGBU Young Professionals chapter in Detroit, which is also currently growing, but as its activities are more formal and focused on professional networking, the need was also felt for a more relaxed and casual gathering place for the same demographic, on a regular basis. Therefore, it was no coincidence that one of the first special guests was a veteran of the ADL agoumps of Lebanon, Hagop Alexanian and his wife, Diana Alexanian, chairwoman of the local Tekeyan Chapter.

At Thursday’s event, which was the 4th monthly Hye Doon gathering, the Alexanians introduced and spoke about the activities of Tekeyan on a global and local level to the young people with the hope that some of them would be interested in joining the TCA and helping in the goal of perpetuating Armenian culture. Several people expressed interest in different TCA initiatives as well as for Tekeyan to be a medium for them to realize their own vision and ideas for Armenian cultural activities.

The Alexanians also gifted to the group a copy of the recent translation of Vahan Tekeyan’s poetry (translated by Gerald Papasian and John Papasian, and edited by Mirror-Spectator senior editorial columnist Edmond Azadian and Gerald Papasian), and asked for a volunteer to recite one of the poems. Abby Panabaker, who is an English teacher at the AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School, volunteered and beautifully recited “You Boys and Girls” by Vahan Tekeyan, in English translation. The poem, which has Tekeyan gently exhorting the orphans of the Genocide not to forget each other or where they came from, was moving and appropriate to the occasion. Ms. Panabaker received the copy of the book as a gift.

After a traditional Armenian lenten dinner was served courtesy of Basmajian Bakery, Hye Doon co-chairs Christine Santourian and Harry Kezelian (of the Mirror-Spectator) offered a brief thank you to the Alexanians and announcements of the upcoming Tekeyan-sponsored VEM Ensemble Concert and lecture by Prof. Melissa Bilal of UCLA on the legacy of musicologist and Gomidas disciple Mihran Toumajan, which are being held in honor of the late Armenian teacher at AGBU Manoogian, “Baron” Dickran Toumajan (who was the nephew of the famous musician). They also announced other upcoming local events, such as the Naghash Ensemble’s March 9-10 concerts at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and at St. John’s in Southfield, after which Fr. Aren Jebejian, pastor of St. John’s, stopped by to briefly welcome the attendees and thank them for their efforts in keeping the Armenian community vibrant. The attitude of the local clergy, upon seeing the positive developments brought about by the group, has been to allow them the space and freedom to organize their own events without interference.