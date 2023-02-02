ARPA International Film Festival Celebrates Silver Anniversary

HOLLYWOOD — Arpa International Film Festival, a branch of the non-profit Arpa Foundation for Film, Music and Art (AFFMA), takes great pride in working toward recognizing the diverse tapestry of international talent and presenting it to an appreciative audience in the heart of Hollywood. The festival creates a dynamic forum for International Cinema with a special focus on the works of filmmakers who explore the issues of multi- culturalism, war, exile, diaspora, dual identity, environmentalism and many others. Through film screenings, panel discussions, networking events, and closing night awards ceremonies, we strive to bridge cultural divides by fostering dialogue among different ethnicities, cultures, and lifestyles. Whether it be through feature films, documentaries, shorts or music videos, the possibilities are endless in discovering how many gifted filmmakers are playing there in the field of Independent Cinema.

Through the years, many industry greats have taken part in Arpa International Film Festival’s galas as honorees, presenters, emcees, special award recipients and attendees. Celebrities such as Howard Kazanjian, Hank Moonjean, Mardik Martin, Cheech Marin, Vivica A. Fox, Francis Fisher, Mike Connors, Atom Egoyan, Marla Maples, Esai Morales, Leo Chaloukian, Sid Haig, Shorheh Aghdashloo, Edward James Olmos, Serj Tankian, Joe Berlinger, Terry George, Eric Esrailian, Mike Medavoy, Ed Asner, Ara Keshishian, Carl Weathers, Alexander Dinaleris, Barbara Carrera, Ronnie Carol,Christine Kludjian, Edward James Olmos, Tippi Hedren, Bob Papazian, Jim Hirsh, Alanis Morissette, Kev Orkian Sonia Eddy, Eric Roberts, and many more.

This year, the AIFF streamed 80 films from 27 countries, hosted by the digital streaming platform Eventive and in Theaters. The Silver Anniversary of Arpa was celebrated at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on November 20, honoring celebrities such as Michael Madsen, Terry George, Tom Arnold, Eric Esrailian, DiaPooch Hall, Lord Gavin Mc Leod, Heather Mc,Comb, Scott Campbell, Angela Sarafyan, Adrian Dev and others.

The evening also paid tribute to the five-year anniversary of the film “The Promise”. The Emcees for the evening were none other than Fox 11 Good Day LA anchor Araksya Karapetyan and Fox 11 Entertainment anchor Amanda Salas. The Jury for the 25th Annual Film Festival were from the film industry: Anthony Grieco, David Uslan, JJ Caruth, Serj Tankian, Marc Butan, Yvette Amirian, Sherif Alabede and Roger Kupelian.

The following list is the 2022 Arpa International Film Festival’s award Recipients: