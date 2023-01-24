  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

At the January 21 Armenian Youth Federation demonstration in front of the White House in Washington D. C.
AYF Protest in Washington Calls for Opening Lachin Corridor

Haykaram Nahapetyan
WASHINGTON —The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF)’s Washington’s Ani chapter organized a protest in front of the White House on Saturday, January 21. Concerned with the ongoing blockade against Artsakh and the severe humanitarian crisis. the Armenian-American young activists and other participants (including a certain number of non-Armenians) called on President Joseph Biden to “Stop a second Genocide.”

“President Biden, Members of Congress and diplomatic corps, do not allow human rights abusers to use our banks, do not allow oligarchs and warmongers  access to funds, do not allow murderers walk our streets,” exclaimed Matt Girardi, AYF DC Chapter member. Girardi called for sanctions against Azerbaijani officials.

US policymakers were urged to act decisively to open the road of life: the Berdzor-Lachin corridor that was blocked, preventing the dispatch of supplies to Artsakh for over one month. The participants noted, “America is at its best when it lives up to its values. And we are better when turning a blind eye to the onset of a humanitarian catastrophe.” The participants chanted, “We are Artsakh strong,” “We are Artsakh” and other slogans.

This was the second in the series of protests by the AYF. Earlier, they blocked 34th street preventing traffic in and out of the Embassy of Azerbaijan. This action was taken to draw attention to the ongoing blockade against the people of Artsakh. On February 2, a protest will take place on Capitol Hill.

The video segment below features episodes of the Saturday protest in front of the White House.

