Manita Vartan: ‘‘Bulgaria’s Kim Kardashian’ Is How People Refer to Me’

WASHINGTON — The most beautiful girl of Bulgaria is Armenian. Manita Vartan, who triumphed in the Mrs. Bulgaria competition in November 2022, is also anticipated to represent Bulgaria at the Ms. World 2023 pageant later in the year in Dubai. Manita is a fourth-generation Bulgarian-Armenian and a native of the town of Plovdiv. Her last name Vartan is actually Manita’s father’s name; the family name is Khachikian.

Elizabeth, who also received awards at musical events, is Manita’s six-year-old daughter. When I called Manita, she was driving her car with Elizabeth. She parked the vehicle as we discussed the outstanding success of a mother and daughter who are fourth and fifth generation Bulgarian-Armenians.

“Both of my parents were educators, and I also held teaching jobs in Armenian and Bulgarian schools. These facts made it simpler for me to protect my Armenian heritage. Additionally, keeping our identity was extremely important to everyone in my family,” Manita stated.

One day, Manita learned about the Mrs. Bulgaria 2022 competition and decided to try. “I’ve never attended any beauty competitions, either locally or nationally. I have only ever done a small amount of modeling. And then, surprisingly, I had success on my first attempt,” remarked Manita. Out of 300 participants, the jury first choose 15, then three and then recognized one, the Bulgarian-Armenian representative, as a winner.

She keeps up her modeling career but also started programs in support of Bulgaria’s nursing homes and orphanages. “I also strive to help the gifted kids,” Manita added.

Meeting Kim is My Greatest Dream