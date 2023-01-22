  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Arts & Culture

Tumanyan.Online Offers Armenian Language Classes to English Speakers

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
40
0

YEREVAN — In 2018, Hayk Hovakimyan founded Tumanyan.Online as a resource for Russian-speaking Armenians to learn their mother tongue. This mission reflected his own experience as an Armenian born in Yerevan but raised in Moscow. Living in the largest Armenian community outside of Armenia, Hovakimyan knew there were many others just like him, working to maintain their mother tongue while using another language in their day-to-day lives.

The Velvet Revolution inspired Hovakimyan and he decided the time was right to move back to Armenia and start his own project, aimed at preserving the Armenian language among diasporans. He began with Russian speakers, recruiting Aida Markosyan, author of the Armenian language textbook Krunk Hayastani, to design a unique teaching method that would suit the on-the-go lifestyle of those learning Armenian over the Internet.

Their partnership marked the start of Tumanyan.Online, an interactive online platform for learning Armenian as a foreign language. “Our goal is to provide and encourage successful and technologically new methods of learning the Armenian language, through which the learning process will become easier, and language learning will be accessible to maximum number of students worldwide,” explained Hovakimyan.

The success of Tumanyan.Online has now led to its expansion, with Armenian language classes being offered to English speakers. To help design the curriculum, Hovakimyan selected Mary Hakobyan, an experienced Armenian language teacher and author of the Eastern Armenian textbook. Hakobyan is a Yerevan native having spent 14 years as an Armenian language teacher for diplomats, ambassadors, and Birthright Armenia volunteers.

Classes for English speakers have already begun, and can be accessed through the Tumanyan.Online website, with trial lessons starting from just $1.

Hovakimyan felt strongly that both the curriculum and format of the classes needed to be conducive to learning Armenian as a foreign language, for students who need flexible ways of learning and accessing materials. Classes are held by trained professionals over Zoom either individually or in small groups with a maximum of five people. Learning materials are diverse and interactive to appease all types of learners, and exercises include audio, video, text, graphics, games, and other elements. ‘Conversation clubs’ give students the chance to practice speaking in a comfortable setting. Students can access all learning materials both during and outside of class hours using the convenient Moodle platform.

For diasporans who have been considering getting closer to their Armenian roots, this offers an opportunity to embark on both a personal and intellectual journey. Since its start, over 1000 students have learned Armenian through Tumanyan.Online, with that number expected to grow. At a time when Armenian culture continues to be threatened, it’s become more important than ever to engage meaningfully with Armenian language and history.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
