Veteran Priest in Worcester Retires with Lavish Sendoff

WORCESTER — On Friday, November 18, more than 350 guests attended a memorable event to honor Fr. Aved Terzian on his retirement from active service, after 38 years as the pastor and spiritual shepherd of the historic Armenian Church of Our Saviour.
First assigned to the parish as deacon in charge in 1982, and assuming the full role of pastor following his priestly ordination in 1984, Terzian has devoted his entire ministry to the service of the Worcester community. He is distinguished as the longest serving priest in the proud history of the very first Armenian Church in America.
His nearly four decades at the helm of the parish, and the leadership role he has played in the Eastern Diocese, were recalled in tributes from distinguished clergy, friends and parishioners throughout the evening at Pleasant Valley Country Club. These included Diocesan Legate Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Diocesan Vicar Fr. Simeon Odabashian, Parish Council Chair Jay Kapur, and event chair Edward Atamian. Deacon Louis Mikitarian and Michael Mamishian read messages from retired pastor Fr. Garabed Kochakian and Fr. Arakel Aljalian of Watertown’s St. James Church.
Fr. Terzian offered his own gracious, heartfelt remarks, recollecting his years of ministry in Worcester and giving counsel for the future. “As I have said nearly every Sunday for the past 38 years, may you continue to walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave himself for us, and continue offering our sacrifice to God,” he concluded. “God’s richest blessings on you all; I will dearly miss everyone, but I will carry you in my heart forever.”
Tribute Message from the Primate
As the official representative of Diocesan Primate Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan, Fr. Odabashian read a special message from the Primate that expressed the evening’s spirit of grateful admiration.