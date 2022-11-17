Antoine Bordier: ‘Armenia Inspired Me to Publish My First Book

YEREVAN — I learned about the newly published French novel Arthur, le petit prince d’Arménie (Arthur, the little prince of Armenia) by Antoine Bordier while navigating online news and learned that the author happened to be in Armenia at that moment. We met very soon and talked about his book and more.
The journalist, consultant and writer Antoine Bordier was born in France and lives in Paris. Since his teens, he has written poetry and worked as journalist. He later studied law, economics and finance, worked as auditor, managed companies in Romania and Portugal, launching his own consulting firm. In 2018 he went back to journalism and became an author in 2021.
Antoine, this is your fourth time in Armenia.
That’s right. My first visit was last year. I came for an economic mission, to work as consultant in founding of a French company in Armenia. Then I was writing for Challenges, a newspaper covering economic topics. After that I visited again and stayed for a longer time to write my book. So I was writing my book from March to September 2021 in Armenia. It was like a dream. It was a new life for me. My ability to write was not new, yet it is different between writing an article as a journalist and novel. So Armenia inspired me to publish my first book. I visited Armenia twice this year. My book was published the day before my arrival. Now I am looking for an Armenian translator and publishing house.
Is there any interest from the media?
I was already interviewed several times by French media. Actually this is too new to speak about responses. In France, the media is too focused on Ukraine. We do not see the reality in Armenia; we are so blind.