  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
40

Week

Latest articles of the week
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Baku (Jewish Press photo)
International

Israeli Defense Minister Visits Azerbaijan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
35
0

By Ash Obel

TEL AVIV (Times of Israel) — Defense Minister Benny Gantz on October 3 wrapped up an official visit to Azerbaijan, where he met with the country’s President Ilham Aliyev and his Azeri counterpart, Zakir Hasanov.

Gantz’s visit focused on security and policy issues, with the aim of fostering defense cooperation between Jerusalem and Baku, according to his office.

During the visit, Gantz also met with the Chief of the State Border Service Colonel General Elchin Guliyev and visited a State Border Service headquarters.

Gantz used his visit to “emphasize the importance of maintaining strategic relations between the State of Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” and “reflected on the changes in the Middle East region following the signing of the Abraham Accords,” a statement from his office said.

He and officials in Azerbaijan also “discussed Israel’s developing ties with Turkey and additional countries in the region and the world.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The defense minister’s visit comes just two weeks after the latest round of fighting between Azerbaijan and its neighbor Armenia, over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Israel has large weapons deals with Azerbaijan, however, it does not disclose details of the agreements.

In 2016, Aliyev said his country had bought $4.85 billion in defense equipment from the Jewish state, but Israel has never confirmed that figure.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenia Sends Azerbaijan’s War Crimes Video to ECHR, ICJ
Next Billionaire Vardanyan Offered Post of Karabakh State Minister
Discover more cities:
AzerbaijanIsrael
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.