Armenia Sends Azerbaijan’s War Crimes Video to ECHR, ICJ

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — A video showing the execution of Armenian servicemen and spreading on social networks since October 2 was submitted to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice on Tuesday, October 4.

The video was included in claims submitted to said courts, seeking the protection of the rights of Armenian prisoners of war.

“The violation of fundamental rights of ethnic Armenians by Azerbaijan” has been emphasized once again, said Armenia’s Representative on international legal matters in a statement on Tuesday.

In footage published online over the weekend, Azerbaijani troops are seen murdering several unarmed Armenian prisoners of war.