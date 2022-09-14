  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Armenian soldiers take up positions on the border with Azerbaijan, May 17, 2021
Armenia & Karabakh

Fighting Continues on Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (azatutyun.am) — Fighting reportedly continued along Armenia’s long border with Azerbaijan overnight and on Wednesday morning, September 14, despite international efforts to restore the ceasefire there.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani combat drones carried out overnight drone attacks near the Armenian resort town of Jermuk.

“Although no significant incidents were recorded at other sections [of the border,] today, starting at 8 a.m., the enemy, using artillery, mortars and large-caliber weapons, again started offensive actions, in particular in the direction of Jermuk and [the village of] Verin Shorzha,” the ministry spokesman, Davit Torosyan, told a news briefing. Armenian army units are taking “adequate” measures in response, he said.

“Despite the international community’s clear reaction to the existing situation, Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership is continuing aggressive actions against Armenia’s sovereign territory, shelling military and civilian facilities,” added Torosyan.

For its part, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused the Armenian side of shelling its positions in the Kelbajar and Lachin districts sandwiched between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The hostilities continued despite a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement which was supposed to take effect on Tuesday morning.

A senior Russian official told the RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow keeps trying to “stabilize the situation.” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts on Tuesday.

The United States and other Western powers also scrambled to stop the fighting which left at least 100 Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers dead.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to “cease hostilities” when they spoke by phone early on Tuesday. Blinken also expressed “deep concern” over Azerbaijani shelling of Armenian border settlements.

French President reportedly communicated the same message to Aliyev in a phone call on Tuesday evening.

“He emphasized to President Aliyev the urgency of putting an end to hostilities and returning to respect for the ceasefire,” said the presidential Elysee Palace. “He insisted on the need to continue and intensify negotiation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and reaffirmed his willingness to contribute to that in conjunction with all partners, notably the European Union.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
