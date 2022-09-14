Fighting Continues on Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

YEREVAN (azatutyun.am) — Fighting reportedly continued along Armenia’s long border with Azerbaijan overnight and on Wednesday morning, September 14, despite international efforts to restore the ceasefire there.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani combat drones carried out overnight drone attacks near the Armenian resort town of Jermuk.

“Although no significant incidents were recorded at other sections [of the border,] today, starting at 8 a.m., the enemy, using artillery, mortars and large-caliber weapons, again started offensive actions, in particular in the direction of Jermuk and [the village of] Verin Shorzha,” the ministry spokesman, Davit Torosyan, told a news briefing. Armenian army units are taking “adequate” measures in response, he said.

“Despite the international community’s clear reaction to the existing situation, Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership is continuing aggressive actions against Armenia’s sovereign territory, shelling military and civilian facilities,” added Torosyan.

For its part, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused the Armenian side of shelling its positions in the Kelbajar and Lachin districts sandwiched between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The hostilities continued despite a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement which was supposed to take effect on Tuesday morning.