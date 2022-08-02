Armenia Set to Start Work on New Corridor to Karabakh

By Susan Badalian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia is due to start building next month the Armenian section of a new highway that will replace the existing corridor connecting it with Nagorno-Karabakh.

The five-kilometer-wide Lachin corridor became Karabakh’s sole overland link to Armenia following the 2020 war with Azerbaijan. Armenian forces pulled out of the rest of the wider Lachin district under the terms of the Russian-brokered ceasefire that stopped the six-week hostilities.

The truce accord calls for the construction by 2024 of a new Armenia-Karabakh highway that will bypass the town of Lachin and two Armenian-populated villages located within the current corridor protected by Russian peacekeeping troops.

Azerbaijani and Turkish construction firms have been rapidly building a 32-kilometer-long highway that will link up to new road sections in Armenia and Karabakh.

Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures said on Friday that work on the Armenian section will start in August.