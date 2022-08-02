Fighting Reported in Karabakh

By Nane Sahakian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Nagorno-Karabakh’s military on Monday, August 1, accused Azerbaijani forces of launching attacks on its positions in the territory’s north and northwest.

The Karabakh Defense Army said that throughout the day its troops thwarted Azerbaijani “attempts to cross the line of contact.”

“The Armenian side suffered no casualties,” it said in a statement issued in the evening. “The situation remains tense.”

The statement added that Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Karabakh received “detailed information” about the situation on the frontlines.

A Karabakh lawmaker, Artur Harutyunyan, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service shortly afterwards that the fighting has stopped for now. He also said that the Azerbaijani army did not capture any Karabakh Armenian positions.