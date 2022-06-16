Armenian Opposition Rethinking Protest Tactics

By Artak Khulian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — A leader of the Armenian opposition said on June 10 that it is rethinking the tactics of its “resistance movement” almost six weeks after starting regular demonstrations aimed at toppling Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan insisted that the protests are not dying down and that the opposition has no plans to suspend or end them.

“Yes, we need a new tactic,” Saghatelyan told reporters. ”Therefore, there may be changes in our steps and actions. Right now we are engaged in active discussions and will change some steps and actions. “

He declined to say what those changes will be.

“The movement cannot die down because its collapse or suspension would mean a defeat for the Armenian people,” he said.