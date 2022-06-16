Regina Anne Najarian: Dedicated Mother, Volunteer

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Regina Anne (Vartanian) Najarian passed away on June 11, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. While her untimely death has left a hole in the hearts of her family and many friends, it should provide solace to know that she departed peacefully with her family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Berj Najarian, and her two sons, Sebu and Avi. She was, and always will be, immensely loved.

Regina was born July 2, 1972, to Walter Vartanian and the late Anne Vartanian in Boston, and grew up in Belmont. She spent many summers at Camp Haiastan in Franklin, forming lifelong friendships.

In 1994, Regina graduated cum laude from Tufts University. Proud of her Armenian roots, she was president of the Tufts Armenian Club and a member of the Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston.

After graduating, Regina worked as a Data Analyst at Bain & Company and Strategy Consultant at Putnam Associates, where she advised senior executives in the life sciences industry.

Regina and Berj were married in Cambridge, on June 10, 2000. They settled in Norfolk, MA and then Wellesley, MA, where they found a wonderful community of friends who soon became their extended family. When her son Sebu was born, Regina dedicated her life to raising her boys.