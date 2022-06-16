  TOP STORIES WEEK   24
 

Regina Vartanian Najarian
Community

Regina Anne Najarian: Dedicated Mother, Volunteer

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
53
0

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Regina Anne (Vartanian) Najarian passed away on June 11, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. While her untimely death has left a hole in the hearts of her family and many friends, it should provide solace to know that she departed peacefully with her family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Berj Najarian, and her two sons, Sebu and Avi. She was, and always will be, immensely loved.

Regina was born July 2, 1972, to Walter Vartanian and the late Anne Vartanian in Boston, and grew up in Belmont. She spent many summers at Camp Haiastan in Franklin, forming lifelong friendships.

In 1994, Regina graduated cum laude from Tufts University. Proud of her Armenian roots, she was president of the Tufts Armenian Club and a member of the Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston.

After graduating, Regina worked as a Data Analyst at Bain & Company and Strategy Consultant at Putnam Associates, where she advised senior executives in the life sciences industry.

Regina and Berj were married in Cambridge, on June 10, 2000. They settled in Norfolk, MA and then Wellesley, MA, where they found a wonderful community of friends who soon became their extended family. When her son Sebu was born, Regina dedicated her life to raising her boys.

Regina was the family’s glue. She ran the household and taught her boys the importance of always striving to achieve their best. She instilled morals and values so they would grow to become positive contributors to society. Regina emphasized the importance of their cultural heritage and giving back to the community. She led by example, regularly volunteering to support many charities in her community and through the New England Patriots Foundation, such as Cradles to Crayons, the Women’s Lunch Place, and the Patriots’ Children’s Holiday Party. Over the years, Regina spearheaded many successful fundraisers for St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School in Watertown, MA and Schofield Elementary School in Wellesley, and dedicated many hours to the auction committee at St. Sebastian’s School in Needham. Most recently, Regina helped Berj establish Who We Are, a charitable organization focused on cultural preservation and understanding.

Above all, Regina loved being with her family. Among her favorites were the summers they shared on Cape Cod, in Rockport, and at Woodland Golf Club.

Regina’s ability to form deep relationships at every point of her life is legendary. She was the daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend we all strive to be – compassionate, loyal, kind and smart, with the perfect dose of humor.

A life ended too soon, but her everlasting spirit will be carried forth in our memories. Regina Najarian will be forever missed, but never forgotten.

Regina is predeceased by her mother Anne Vartanian. She is survived by her husband Berj, and her children, Sebu and Avi. She is also survived by her father, Walter Vartanian of Belmont; her brother Gregory and his wife Sonia of Arlington, MA; her sister Carol and her husband Alex of Watertown; Elenne and Louis Najarian of Manhasset, NY; Haig and Taline Najarian of Wyckoff, NJ, Aram and Meg Najarian of Westfield, NJ and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services were held June 15 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge.  A Celebration of Life followed at Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

