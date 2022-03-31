Young Architect Details Goal to Revive Armenian Stonemasonry in Boston TCA Lecture

Andranik shared a sentiment recognizable to those familiar with the “Arts and Crafts” movement in Western art and architecture from the early 20th century. That is, modern construction is boring for the builders. Doing the type of “cladding” work common in contemporary Armenia, where concrete is covered with a veneer of stone tiles, is “like eating borscht every day,” according to Andranik. The old style of stone masonry presents new challenges at every turn, as different approaches are necessitated for different parts of the building, and masons find the solutions due to their years of experience, which keeps the brain active. Despite the Communist regime that ruled the USSR, a very “capitalist”, money-and-efficiency driven mentality for building projects set in during the Soviet era. The old ways were not efficient, so they were discarded. But like factory work, modern stonemasonry is often repetitive and does not take the ingenuity and inventiveness which characterized the old.

Filiposyan argues that the experience and hand-on knowledge possessed by Andranik and the handful of other masons, is a valuable resource that cannot be reproduced by writing books about it. Instead, the knowledge is “embodied,” that is, is it part and parcel of Andranik’s life and who he is. This type of knowledge can really only be passed down from master to student and in the context of real-life scenarios where various issues arise that have to be solved by the masons. To lose this knowledge, says Filiposyan, would be to lose something that cannot be replaced by architects trained merely from books. (One is reminded of so many other losses from oral transmitted culture that the Armenian people experienced due to Genocide, Sovietization and Modernization; for example in the realms of folklore and folk music.)

But without any real demand for the services of the traditional badshar masons, how can their skills realistically be carried into the future, especially considering that much of their knowledge is contextual to specific situation in a building project?

Old Techniques for a New Age

Filiposyan has developed a possible answer to this question; she wants to see the skills of the masons transferred to the domestic realm. Using her grandmother’s house in Sisian as a model, she has planned out various ways in which traditional stone masonry could be utilized on a miniature scale to build private homed or public and semi-public buildings.

The design elements of medieval churches, in particular the “squinch,” a straight or arched structure across an interior angle of a square tower to carry a superstructure such as a dome, is utilized heavily by Filiposyan in her schematics. Interestingly, she chose to make some of the more complex architectural elements more visible to the person living in the hypothetical house, to keep the skill of the masons visible and understandable to the user.

Outbuildings were also designed by Filiposyan with medieval elements, however, they are made to serve some kind of purpose so that the architectural style doesn’t turn into mere aesthetics or “nostalgia” as Filiposyan puts it (perhaps another word would be “romanticism”). A sort of shelter designed in a medieval style overhanging the irrigation canal in the backyard serves also as a kind of porch or spot to sit in the shade while utilizing the water and the nearby raspberry bushes.

A major issue with using stone masonry to build homes is temperature, especially in a place with severe climate changes like Armenia, with cold winters and hot summers. In this case, Filiposyan added modern thermal science to traditional techniques and suggested that aerated stone pieces (stone with pockets of air in them) could replace the traditional mortar in the center of the walls, in order to provide a better insulation system.

The lecture, presented by Masis Parunyan of the Greater Boston TCA, ended with a lengthy question-and-answer moderated by Touloukian. Touloukian’s architectural expertise helped him to reframe and expand on questions posed by attendees, which greatly increased the exploration of Filiposyan’s fascinating research and ideas.

The lecture can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBLxEnWrzK4.