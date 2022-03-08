Armenian Soldier Killed on Azerbaijani Border in Yeraskh

By Susan Badalian
YEREVAN (RE/RL, Public Radio of Armenia) — One Armenian soldier was killed and another wounded on March 7 in a ceasefire violation reported from Armenia border with Azerbaijan.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said Sergeant Hrach Manasaryan died on his way to hospital after his army unit deployed outside the village of Yeraskh bordering Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave came under Azerbaijani fire.
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry did not immediately report any fighting from the area about 70 kilometers south of Yerevan, which saw deadly fighting last summer.
Earlier in the day, it accused Armenian forces of opening fire over the weekend at its Azerbaijani troops stationed east and west of Nagorno-Karabakh. Defense Zakir Hasanov reportedly ordered the Azerbaijani army to vigorously respond to Armenian “provocations.”