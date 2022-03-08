Armenian Officials Rule Out CSTO Deployment to Ukraine

By Naira Nalbandian

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Senior Armenian lawmakers expressed confidence on Monday, March 7, that troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will not be sent to Ukraine to reinforce the invading Russian forces.

“It is important to point out that CSTO mechanisms are activated when a CSTO member states is attacked,” said Vahagn Aleksanyan of the ruling Civil Contract party. “I do not think that the hostilities [in Ukraine] are likely to move to the territory of the Russian Federation, at least at this point.”

Eduard Aghajanyan, another Civil Contract figure heading the Armenian parliament committee on foreign relations, dismissed speculation about possible CSTO involvement in the war in Ukraine as a “hypothetical, non-existent agenda.”

Moscow has so far given no indications that it might seek a CSTO operation in Ukraine.

Only one non-Russian member of the military alliance, Belarus, is involved in the war, having served as a launch pad for Russian troops advancing towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.