The Armenian People Have Serious Demands of Authority Holders in Armenia

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian

Our homeland of Armenia and Artsakh, the location of the heart and soul of our people, today faces an existential crisis. In such a critical situation, certain demands must be presented to the responsible authorities of these lands in the name of the entire Armenian people. It is clear that there is no lawful way for the majority of the Armenian population dispersed throughout the world to express its demands. Consequently, I am assuming that responsibility by attempting to voice the thoughts and concerns of the silent majority in this article, as well as the demands which are their logical conclusions.

This article is directed at all those in positions of authority in the homeland, starting with, but not limited to, the members of the current regime. The other responsible parties include the current president of Armenia, members of the parliamentary opposition, members of the various public and political organizations outside of parliament – especially the countless political parties, the entire intellectual elite, and the senior clergy of the Church of Armenia, led by the Catholicos of All Armenians.

When we say that the current crisis is existential, that means that there is the danger of completely losing our ancient homeland, and the time to raise the alarm, if it is not already too late, is now. Afterwards, once the catastrophe does take place, it will be pointless to engage in recriminations and condemnation.

It is with such thoughts that our people demand objective steps in at least three directions from the aforementioned authorities, separately and collectively.

The first demand is directly addressed to the current regime. Those in power shortsightedly continue to restrict themselves to people they consider as loyal, for governmental work. These are evidently proven to be insufficient, and often inexperienced and incapable of meeting all the current political, diplomatic, defense and economic challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh. Instead, the regime should utilize all existing competent forces available to the Armenian nation.