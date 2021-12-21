Envoys Named by Armenia and Turkey, No Meeting Date Set Yet

ANKARA/YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Turkey announced this week the appointment of Serdar Kilic, former ambassador to the US, known for his vociferous stance against the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as special envoy to discuss steps for normalization of ties with Armenia.

Kilic has long been known in the US for his Genocide denial activities. Just last year, on April 24, when then-President Trump put out a statement in honor of the day, Kilic tweeted: “President Trump’s statement is based on domestic political considerations, ignores massacre of 500K Muslims by Armenian rebels in the same period, is thus void of objectivity in reflecting 1915 events, and as such is totally unacceptable. Let historians decide on historical events.”

Speaking to reporters in the United Arab Emirates, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu said positive statements for the normalization of relations were recently made from both sides, adding that there is a need to take confidence-building measures.

“We consult with Azerbaijan on every issue and take such steps … Nobody should question whether we can act independently or separately from Azerbaijan. We are one nation, two states. These are positive things that will benefit us all,” Cavusoglu said.

Kilic’s appointment has been made with the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish foreign minister said.

The date of a meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey will be announced in due time, the spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan announced this week.