The Time Is Here for the Unification of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party: An Appeal

The ADL has been the standard bearer of the Armenian cause, while serving as a bridge between the homeland and the diaspora and functioning as a balancing political force throughout the world.

Today, opportunities arise and pass us by while we are no longer in a position to face those challenges, while in the past our leadership and the dedicated membership would have risen to the occasion and proffered thoughtful solutions. The party and its membership powerlessly watch developments, and that powerlessness is a source of embarrassment because we are hopelessly divided and fragmented.

The ADL fell in disarray after forging a glorious history. Today, no entity which claims the ADL identity in the diaspora — where the ADL was born — enjoys legitimacy according to the party’s bylaws. The principle of legitimacy has been left in the past, forging the need for a new era.

We, a group of ADL leaders, acting as a steering committee, feel ourselves responsible before history, our members and our people and determined to achieve unity, resorting, if necessary, even to impossible measures, because we cannot abdicate this responsibility.

The undersigned have had differences and disputes in the past, or even continue to have them today, but we, considering the party’s unity as coming before all such issues, hereby join together in this appeal. As former leaders, we believe we have contributed our share to our beloved party and we don’t entertain necessarily any intentions of running for office in the future.

We believe it is time to transfer the reins of this historic organization to a new generation of leaders and we are here to support the new leadership with all our means to ensure its success. We are convinced that our group represents the voice of the majority of the party membership, based on the urgent appeals arriving from many quarters.