The Time Is Here for the Unification of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party: An Appeal

Steering Committee of Unification of the ADL Leadership
Dear and faithful members of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar Azadagan Gousagtzoutyoun),
Today, Armenia is facing critical challenges. Armenia and Artsakh, reborn with independence through a rare historical opportunity, are in existential danger. During its centuries-old history, Armenia has lost its statehood many times, subjecting its people to foreign dominion and regaining its independence again and again. It is incumbent upon the current generation to save and perpetuate our statehood, which was regained through the sweat and blood of many generations.
The diaspora, in its turn, is undergoing a crisis of leadership. It is failing to reorganize itself and lend support to Armenia, despite the abundance of intellectual, cultural and material resources at its disposal.
The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL), which had played a crucial role during its one hundred years of history for our people in trying times, has also fallen into a sad pattern, failing to continue its political and ideological missions in the current state of challenges. In today’s world, with pervasive globalization, every Armenian organization has been faced with the same challenge of keeping up with the changing times in order to be able to function effectively.
Thus the ADL too is faced with the urgent task of putting its house in order.