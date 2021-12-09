Fresh Fighting Reported On Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

By Robert Zargarian

YEREVAN/BAKU (azatutyun.am) — Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have again exchanged fire along some sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border amid lingering tensions between the two states.

The two sides blamed each other for the latest skirmishes that reportedly began on Wednesday, December 9, continued overnight and resumed on Thursday afternoon.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said in the evening that Azerbaijani troops “opened intensive fire from firearms of different calibers” at Armenian military positions in Gegharkunik province bordering the Kelbajar district west of Nagorno-Karabakh. It said two Armenian soldiers were lightly wounded as a result.

The ministry reported similar Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in the same area on Wednesday.

The mayor of Verin Shorzha, a border village in Gegharkunik, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that he heard automatic gunfire “from one o’clock to around five o’clock in the morning.”