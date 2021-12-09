Anchorwoman Araksya Karapetyan Is a Storyteller with Empathy and Purpose

By Maria Cozette Akopian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES — “Everyone has a story. That’s what’s fascinating about journalism,” says Araksya Karapetyan. An anchorwoman at present for Fox 11’s Good Day L.A. morning news show, she has maintained a sense of curiosity and an appreciation for storytelling throughout her career.
Karapetyan’s mornings begin at 4:30 a.m. The audience sees a polished product, but tremendous time-consuming work is required to reach that stage.
She has honed her craft over the years, and got her career start in Idaho Falls, Idaho, many years ago.
After graduating from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Broadcast Journalism, she began her journey in media at KIDK-TV in Idaho as reporter, anchor, and producer. “I was one of those people who thought I could avoid bouncing around [geographically for employment], that I was the exception to the rule, but reality hit. I accepted the job blindly and had no idea where it was. I just packed up the car and hit the road… I was the only Armenian in town but saw that as a chance to teach them what an Armenian was.”