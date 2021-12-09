Anchorwoman Araksya Karapetyan Is a Storyteller with Empathy and Purpose

Araksya’s family emigrated to America in 1990 and she recalls how she felt as they landed: “I saw the palm trees and thought we were in Africa. It may have been all the movies I had seen. I also envisioned that my room would be filled with Barbie dolls from the floor to the ceiling.”

It was a new world for a bright-eyed little girl. She said, “I immediately acclimated and went into survival mode. I knew I had to learn the language and when they put me in ESL [English as Second Language classes], my goal was to get out as soon as possible. I wanted to be a part of everything, every activity.”

There isn’t a moment when Araksya forgets her roots. She is involved in several charitable initiatives by Armenian cultural organizations such as Armenia Fund, where she has hosted fundraisers and promoted annual projects. Araksya also has supported Armenian businesses and individuals who are doing meaningful work by publicizing them through her media platform. She declared, “It’s wonderful to be in a place where I can be a voice for the voiceless.”

At her station she regularly pitches stories about Armenian subjects. She tries to ensure that the story appeals to a broader audience. She is fortunate to work for a station that has embraced her heritage and given her leeway to pursue her interests.

She said, “Being able to showcase Armenian artists, therapists, professors, and filmmakers gives our community a chance to shine. It’s so gratifying. One of my favorite sayings is: ‘The measure of success isn’t what you achieve for yourself. It is what you do for others.’ I hope to do just that and never lose sight of it.”

Araksya has found a balance in understanding the intricacies that come with being a media personality and being able to tell stories that are personally significant to her such as those about the Armenian Cause. “I never want to be told ‘Do less of this,’ so I have to be very mindful in what I do, how I do it, and when I do it.”

Araksya’s thirst for knowledge is matched by her empathy. She observed: “When I’m interviewing people, I’m mindful of the fact that maybe for me, this is just another story, but for them, it’s a moment they get to share something special about their lives.”

Indeed, many of the stories she tells are devastating and this is where her vulnerability comes through. Karapetyan explains that the ones about children hit the hardest. “I wear my emotions on my face… I think that also makes it authentic. People love seeing the real you,” she said. The impact of these stories on her often are so powerful that she needs to stay in her car alone for some time to decompress before going home.

Witnessing such tragedy also allows her to feel immense gratitude for the blessings in her life, starting with her kids. “When I get home, I’m reminded of how much joy there is, that there is beauty in the world, there is innocence,” she exclaimed.