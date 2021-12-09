Ahmed Magdy Hammam: ‘My Novel Is a Literary Cry against Crimes’

The geography plays a pivotal role in your novel. What are the connections between your proposed geography and Armenian existence?

In principle, I do believe that good literature — in some of its manifestations — is a good geography, and perhaps the course of the Armenian diaspora after the 1915 genocide was one of the factors that tempted me to write about the Armenians. The dispersion of Armenians to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Palestine and Jordan provided me with raw material in terms of geography. It was a “big canvas” of artistic work. Then came the presence of Armenians in Egypt and the penetration of Armenians into Egyptian history and geography, which encouraged me to write more about them. Therefore, I had to travel to the Armenian districts of Lebanon, but also to visit Armenia itself, to see personally the role that geography played with the Armenians. That is why the novel has as preamble the words attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte: “Geography is destiny.”

Is there a prototype for Magda Simonian, the heroine of the novel?

No, Magda Simonyan is absolutely born in my imagination, but the circumstances surrounding her have realistic references, whether her family story associated with the Genocide, or her present and sufferings with her criminal neighbors, related to the chaos coincided with the era of Muslim Brotherhood rule in Egypt, or even her tragic end in the bombing of Church in Cairo, which is a real event.

How has the reaction of Arab readers been?

The vast majority of the reactions I received were positive and encouraging. The readers of the novel sympathized greatly with Magda Simonian, whether because of the bloody past embodied in the Genocide that made her ancestors flee to Egypt, or because of her precarious present on the personal and public levels. But this does not negate the existence of some very few reactions from some Arabs who made pro-Turkish statements. Probably they are most likely Arabs belonging to the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood. I read some of these statements on the publishing house’s Facebook page.

Was there any response from the side of Turkey?

Not at all, and even when the publishing house, Hachette Antoine, took the novel to the Istanbul Arab Book Fair, there were no reactions, neither negative nor positive. In fact, I was so worried about the employees of the publishing house while they were at the Istanbul Book Fair that they would share the fate similar to what happened to Hrant Dink, or at least be arrested and imprisoned, that I thought do not announce the novel’s presence at that fair. But things went smoothly: perhaps the Turks had not even heard of the novel.

Are you in touch with Armenians in Arabic countries?

I have good contacts with the Armenians of Egypt, and I communicate less with some Armenians from Syria and Iraq.

Do you have an intention to visit Armenia again?

In 2015, I visited Armenia, attended the commemoration of the centenary of the Genocide, joined the procession to the Memorial of the Genocide victims and delivered flowers on their memory. I also visited Yerevan Lake, Garni Temple, and other Armenian cities.

Let me mention here the role of the Cultural Resource Foundation, which contributed to supporting me with a production grant to write the novel. I also want to mention the role of the Embassy of Republic of Armenia in Egypt and an Armenian charitable organization, who supported me with many references and facilitated my travel to Armenia.

I may be in Armenia in April 2022, to talk about my novel and discuss it in some Armenian universities and literary forums. I am not sure yet, but I must strive to make this journey.

Do you intend to continue writing on Armenian subjects?

I am thinking about writing the second part of the novel. There are many unknown Armenian martyrs, relatives of the heroine of the novel who were mentioned briefly. I think of zoom in on one of them and create his story. In any case, I will not be able to do this in the near future, as I am currently working on other novels and short stories, which I had planned to write for a long time.