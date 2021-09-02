Annual Golf Outing Supports Michigan’s AGBU School

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — The AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School has served the Metro Detroit Armenian community for 49 years, and for all of that time, the AGBU Special Projects group has supported the school through its annual Golf Day and Backgammon Tournament.

The Golf Day this year, which took place at the Pine Lake Country Club on August 9, raised over $100,000 for the school this year.

The Special Projects group, a committee of 45 Detroit-area Armenian-American businessmen and professionals, has supported the school since its inception. These dedicated individuals come together every year in support of their community institution, regardless if they have children and grandchildren that attend the school or not.

The Special Projects organization has raised more than $5.5 million for the school over the years.

In addition to the Backgammon Tournament led yearly by Dr. Vigen Darian, the golf outing this year offered a silent auction and a wine pull. The golf tournament was followed by a banquet at the club’s outdoor dining area overlooking Pine Lake. Despite heavy rain that interrupted otherwise pleasant weather, the golfers persisted and finished out their round to return to the clubhouse for dinner.

When it was time for dinner, Fr. Aren Jebejian of St. John’s Armenian Church gave the blessing. Brian Thomas thanked the committee members and Dicran Kurjian spoke on behalf of the School Board, introducing 2021 Co-Valedictorian Yuliya Velhan. Velhan, who came to the school from Ukraine in 6th grade knowing no English, is the first graduate of the Manoogian school to receive a full-ride scholarship to an Ivy League university and will attend Brown in the fall. Velhan gave an inspirational speech thanking the attendees and telling how the school has helped her to succeed in America.