Recipe Corner: Opa! A Healthy Greek Salad for Summer Green Beans and Potatoes

Here’s a Mediterranean salad recipe perfect for hot summer weather, an updated version of the Greek green bean stew, fasolakia. It was recently featured by long-time food and wine writer (Los Angeles Times), blogger, and cookbook author, Barbara Hansen at her must-read food blog, tableconversation.com.

“Instead of a hearty hot dish, it’s a light salad of green beans, potatoes and tomatoes, tossed with olive oil, lemon juice and fresh dill. It’s spectacular to look at, but super simple to make,” says Barbara.

The recipe is from Opa! The Healthy Greek Cookbook by Theo Stephan and Christina Xenos.

Author Theo Stephan is the owner of Global Gardens, an olive farm in the Santa Ynez Valley in California. Her previous cookbooks included Olive Oil and Vinegar for Life: Delicious Recipes for Healthy Caliterranean Living. Theodora lives in Los Olivos with her two daughters.

Christina Xenos is a personal chef, culinary and travel writer. Her writing has appeared in publications such as the Forbes Travel Guide and SocialPulse.com. She lives in Los Angeles.

