Armenian Pro-Government Lawmaker Encouraged by Erdogan’s Statement

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — An Armenian pro-government parliamentarian on Monday, August 30, hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s stated readiness to normalize Turkey’s relations with Armenia.

Opposition lawmakers insisted, by contrast, Ankara continues to set unacceptable preconditions for establishing diplomatic relations with Yerevan and opening the Turkish-Armenian border.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke on Friday of “some positive signals” sent by Ankara of late, saying that his government is ready to reciprocate them.

Commenting on Pashinyan’s remark the following day, Erdogan said regional states should establish “good-neighborly relations” by recognizing each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“If Yerevan is ready to move in that direction Ankara could start working on a gradual normalization of relations with Armenia,” he reportedly told journalists.

In that context, Erdogan noted that Azerbaijan has expressed readiness to negotiate a comprehensive “peace treaty” with Armenia after last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh.