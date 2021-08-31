Armenian FM Slams Azerbaijan on Moscow Trip

MOSCOW (RFE/RL) — Armenia’s new Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan accused Azerbaijan of not fully complying with a Russian-brokered agreement that stopped last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh as he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, August 31.

Mirzoyan, who previously served as speaker of the Armenian parliament, flew to the Russian capital on what was his first visit abroad in his current capacity.

Lavrov emphasized this fact at the start of their talks. “This once again underscores the special character of our relations,” he said.

“Russia is a military-political ally and the main economic partner of Armenia,” Mirzoyan said for his part. “In this regard I would like to reaffirm the Armenian side’s readiness to continue forging relations with Russia on the basis of the 1997 Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.”

Closer ties with Russia, he said, are even more important for Armenia after the six-week war with Azerbaijan.

“Peace and stability in the region is part of our strategy and we are prepared for active dialogue in this direction,” Mirzoyan went on. “But the situation in the region remains quite tense and that is greatly determined by Azerbaijan’s destructive policy. I want to point out that Baku is not fulfilling its obligations stemming from the trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted on November 9, 2020.”