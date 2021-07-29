Ambassador Says U.S. Rejects Use of Force in Border Delimitation

YEREVAN (Arka) — U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy visited on July 26 the Gegharkunik province, which has extended border with Azerbaijan, Armenian Defense ministry reported. It said the Ambassador was accompanied by representatives of the ministry.

The commander of a military unit, Major General Arayik Harutyunyan informed the Ambassador about the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, after which the ambassador and the accompanying persons visited a border section near Verin Shorzha village.

Tracy reiterated the United States’ concern over incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, stressing that the United States rejects the use of force in the delimitation of the border.

Tracy also stressed that the United States, as a co-chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, remains committed to working with all parties to achieve a lasting political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

At the same time, according to Tracy, the United States urges the parties to return to negotiations as soon as possible under the auspices of the Minsk Group co-chairs.

On May 12-14, Azerbaijani troops crossed several sections of the border and advanced a few kilometers into Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces. Yerevan has repeatedly demanded their unconditional withdrawal. Baku maintains that they did not cross into Armenian border.