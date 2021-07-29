The Haunting Tragedy of the Turkish Invasion of Cyprus

By Philip Chrysopoulos

The day of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, July 20, 1974, was the day time stopped for Cyprus, a day of infamy when the course of the nation’s history changed forever.

For Cypriots, the ongoing crime of the Turkish occupation of their beloved country seems as fresh at each anniversary as it was then.

It was a day that no Cypriot and no Greek will indeed ever forget. The eerie sound of sirens broke the warm stillness of that July day in both countries, signaling the end of an era.

But only Cyprus felt the horror of the invading Turkish troops and the mayhem they unleashed on the unsuspecting people — mostly women, children and the elderly.

It was 5:30 in the morning when the war sirens signified the descent of hell upon the beautiful country of Cyprus.