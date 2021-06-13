  TOP STORIES WEEK   24
 

photo by Hovanes Boyadjian
Armenia & Karabakh

Electoral Campaign Waged in Yerevan as Seen in Billboards

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN – The following sampling of images of billboards, taken by photographer Hovanes Boyadjian, provide a glimpse into the pervasiveness of the current electoral campaign in Yerevan. It is not meant to be a complete catalogue of candidates but merely a visual excursion.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: elections
