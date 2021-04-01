Ghasem Ebrahimian: ‘To Work in Armenia Was a Dream That Came True’

Maybe unusual in recent times and after the Iranian revolution, but Armenian and Iranian heritage goes back to many centuries, and intermarriages were not uncommon.

My father had a well-known restaurant. I lost my father to a car accident more than thirty years ago.

My Armenian grandfather was a wine maker in the city of Neyshabur. Unfortunately, my father lost his dad during a horseback riding accident when my father was only 2. My grandmother, who was Iranian, then took my father to another city and raised him in another household. So my father never really got to know his father; nor did I. My father was a film enthusiast and always encouraged me to watch movies. When I was a teenager in high school he bought me a super 8 mm camera. After high school he sent me to America to study cinema. By 1980 I graduated from film school.

Because of this weird world situation, last year you spent almost half year in Yerevan, including the forced lockdown in condition of state of emergency. How you would characterize this period of your life?

Although the pandemic slowed down our production, we were so lucky to continue and finish the film. Perseverance paid off at the end. I consider it the silver-lining that allowed for more days of filming. We were super lucky as no one on the cast and crew had a health issue.

Did you get a special feeling to be in your ancestor’s country?

When I am asked that question over the years, I am reminded of a poem by Iranian poet Nima Yоushij. The poem starts with: “The world is my home.” Of course, to work in Armenia was a dream that came true.

How did you connect in Michael Goorjian’s project?

Sol Tryon, our producer whom I have worked with over the past 20 years, introduced me to Michael.

What kind of advantages and disadvantages are there to shooting in Armenia?

Over the years I have had the privilege to work in many countries: France, Italy, UK, Indonesia, Iran, Morocco, Peru, Japan, and the US. What is so moving to me that when you work with film professionals in these countries, there is a universal language of cinema that emerges from these collaborations. I may not know the local language, but the language of cinema drives us to be able to work with one another. In Armenia I had a wonderful relationship with all cast and crew: the gaffer, grip, sound, costume and art department. The language of cinema was there to guide us!

Now you have many friends in Armenia, who always will wait for your return.

I would be a great privilege and an honor to come back to Armenia. Leaving Armenia and soon after hearing that the senseless war had broken out was truly heartbreaking. I do hope that peace will prevail for Armenia. It would be an amazing gift for me to come back to Armenia for the premier of the film and catch up with all my Armenian friends and colleagues. I truly miss Armenia.