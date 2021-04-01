The Armenian side has pinned its hopes on the OSCE process, where Azerbaijan may be held accountable for initiating the war. Blame has to be shared also with Turkey for its participation in the war and for introducing the Jihadists onto the battlefield. Washington and Paris have already raised their objections to the move.

Azerbaijan’s intransigence is supported by Turkey and encouraged by Russia.

Turkey was armed and financed by the West to become independent and defy all major powers. During the most recent NATO meeting, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, “It is no secret that we have differences with Turkey. It’s also no secret that Turkey is a longstanding and valued ally and one that I believe we have strong interest in keeping anchored to NATO.”

Although this statement was made to win over Ankara, after the recent escalation of tensions between the two countries, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was attending the same NATO meeting, did not shy away from responding bluntly to criticism of Turkey acquiring Russian-made S-400 missiles. “On the S-400, we are reminded once again why Turkey had to buy them” and then repeated that Turkey had bought them and this is a “done deal.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself was very indignant in chiding another NATO ally, France, when its president, Emmanuel Macron, criticized Turkey for exploring hydrocarbons in Greek territorial waters.

In fact, Erdogan told Macron to go and check his head.

Turkey has been conducting a two-pronged policy vis-à-vis Russia. On the one hand, it operates under the pretense of containing Russia’s influence at the behest of NATO, which is in compliance with US policy towards Russia (particularly after Biden called Putin a killer), while pursuing its own ethnic agenda of working towards building a Turkic empire on Russia’s periphery.

Currently, Washington is at odds with Ankara not only on the S-400 missile issue, but also on some human rights issues which have become the centerpiece of President Biden’s foreign policy; one is the harassment and push to ban the third largest political party, the pro-Kurdish HDP and the other is the withdrawal of Ankara from the Istanbul Convention regarding the protection of women from violence, which will return Turkish society to the Middle Ages.

It will take a lot of time and political maneuvering between the two capitals to overcome these differences. This situation offers an opportune time for President Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide. In 2019, when Turkey attacked and massacred the US’s Kurdish allies in Syria, the two US legislative houses moved overwhelmingly to pass a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Turkey is equally defiant against its friendly foe, Russia. The latter’s footprints are on Azerbaijani territory, thanks to the good graces of Ankara.

Russian peacekeeping forces were introduced into Azerbaijan, on condition of Turkey sharing the same strategic space, bringing its guns closer to Armenia’s borders.

Russian peacekeeping forces are tolerated and conditioned by the excuse of defending Karabakh Armenians. Although Armenian presence in Karabakh is a historic and legal right, it also provides an excuse for Russian presence there.

On the flipside, it is also in line with the perennial Russian policy of defending the Christian Armenians against the Turks, a policy which began in 1878 when the Russian forces had reached the Strait of Bosporus.

While Russia and Turkey have been accommodating each other on Azerbaijani soil, at the expense of Armenians, Ankara is openly challenging Russia on the issue of Crimea.

When Russia took over Crimea, Turkey’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Davutoglu stated that “we will defend our Tartar brothers in Crimea,” while the Tartars barely constitute 12 percent of the territory’s population. The peninsula has been under Russian rule since 1773, during the reign of Catherine II (the Great). Currently, the Russians constitute the majority of the population, 65 percent. The Western powers have made Crimea a cause celebre as a victim of Russian aggression. If East Timor and South Sudan can hold a referendum to declare independence, which international law forbids, why can’t the majority Russians in Crimea vote to join Russia the same way?

Crimea was turned over to Ukraine in 1954, during the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Ukraine becoming part of Russia. Rumor has it that Nikita Khrushchev, after imbibing excessive quantities of vodka, signed Crimea over to his native Ukraine.

This reminds me of my own encounter with Yakov Zarobyan, a patriotic Soviet statesman, during whose rule as the Communist party chairman in Armenia, resulted in many reforms and major projects. At that time, internal borders within the Soviet Union did not matter.

During that encounter in 1962, I asked Mr. Zarobyan when Karabakh will be returned to Armenia. His answer was “Borders within the Soviet Union don’t matter.”

Then I asked, “How about joining Karabakh to Armenia and still claiming that borders don’t matter in the Soviet Union?”

Then he got very serious and said in a muted voice, “My son, you think we Armenians are nationalists, but I assure you that the Azerbaijanis are more nationalistic.”

This statement was made by a Soviet official in the heyday of the Soviet empire, when internationalism was the cornerstone of their credo.

Today, Ukraine has become a bone of contention between the West and Russia, and Turkey has become the West’s point person in this confrontation. Indeed, Turkey has recently entered into a military alliance with Ukraine, to help the latter liberate Donbass and Crimea from Russian rule. Ankara, in particular, has supplied Bayrakdar drones, which defeated Russian armaments in the recent Karabakh war.

As we can see, Turkey’s arrogance has been intimidating Russia on all fronts. Turkey has surrounded Armenia on its border in Kars and from Nakhichevan, where it has concentrated its troops.

Russia is the guarantor of the autonomy of Nakhichevan by the Treaty of Kars, which also allows Moscow to challenge the Turkish takeover of Nakhichevan. Instead of using the provisions of the Treaty of Kars to push away the Turkish army occupying Nakhichevan, Moscow and Ankara have been celebrating the centennial of the Treaty of Kars (March 16, 1921) and renewing their “friendship and brotherhood.

When the 11th Red Army moved into Amenia on December 2, 1920 to snuff out the independence of the First Republic, its last prime minister, Simon Vratzian, wrote: “Armenia is caught between the Russian hammer and the Turkish anvil.”

It looks like little has changed in the last 101 years