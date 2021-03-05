City of Burbank Recognizes Independent Republic of Artsakh, Rescinds Friendship City Status of Hadrut

BURBANK, Calif. (thebluntpost.com) – The City of Burbank unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the Independent Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and rescinding the friendship city status of the town of Hadrut in Artsakh during its March 2 city council meeting. The Council requested for the city staff to write the final text of the resolution to be approved in the next few weeks.

The request for the City of Burbank to consider the resolution was initiated by the Armenian-American journalist, radio host, and activist, Vic Gerami. It was sponsored by Councilmember Nick Schultz.

“As an Armenian-American who grew up in Burbank, this is a very important recognition for me. I am grateful for Councilmember Nick Schultz for sponsoring the resolution, as well as other Councilmembers for their vote.” Vic Gerami, the host of the Blunt Post with VIC on KPFK 90.7 FM.

He continued, “Burbank is known as the ‘Media Capital of the World,’ so this historic move will have significant reverberations and send a clear message that Burbank stands for human rights, people’s right to self-determination, and in support of its large Armenian-American community.”

Armenians make up more than 10% of Burbank’s population. The total population at the 2010 census was 103,340. Since 1990, the number of Armenians in Burbank has nearly quintupled, from 2,780 to 13,846, according to the most recent census data. This number is likely much higher now as it does not reflect the results of the most recent census conducted in 2020.