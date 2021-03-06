US Secretary of State Blinken’s Call with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan

WASHINGTON/YEREVAN (primeminister.am, state.gov) – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on March 5. According to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken and Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Armenia bilateral partnership. Blinken stressed the significance of respect for the rule of law and democratic institutions, and he expressed continuing support for the development of democratic processes and institutions in Armenia. He welcomed efforts to achieve a lasting political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict benefiting the people of the region.

According to the prime minister’s office, Pashinyan expressed his appreciation of the continued US support for Armenia and the role the US played in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group. Both sides emphasized the need to resume the peace process through the Minsk Group.

Pashinyan, his office noted, called Blinken’s attention to the need for Azerbaijan to immediately return prisoners of war, hostages and people held in captivity, while Blinken highlighted the activities of the Minsk Group and readiness to continue its role in resolving the conflict.