Azerbaijani Army Attacks Villages in Hadrut

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — The situation near the two villages in the Hadrut region of Karabakh, where the ceasefire had been violated on December 11, is back to normal, said the commander of the Russian military contingent of peacekeeping forces in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.

According to him, the attack was stopped by the actions of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, RIA Novosti reported.

Russian peacekeepers are constantly monitoring the situation and maintain interaction with representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, he added.

As a result of the fighting, which lasted several hours, the enemy managed to enter the village of Hin Tagher, and also come close to the village of Khtsaberd.

According to Armenia’s Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani army used heavy artillery to capture one of those villages and approach the other on Saturday. A ministry statement said six Karabakh Armenian soldiers were wounded as a result.

It said that Russian peacekeepers rushed to the area late on Saturday to try to stop the hostilities. Their negotiations with local Armenian and Azerbaijani commanders are still going on, added the statement issued at around noon.