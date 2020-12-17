BOSTON — Portland Trail Blazers basketball player Enes Kanter, an outspoken critic of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan who previously had played for the Boston Celtics, shared on Twitter the cover of Time news magazine, depicting Turkey’s President Erdogan with caption ‘The Terrorist of the Year’. “Congratulations, Erdogan,” Kanter wrote, tagging the president’s official Twitter account. The image came as imitation to the Time’s Person of the Year annual issue, which features people and profiles who have done the most to influence the events of the year for better or for worse.
Basketball Player Enes Kanter Congratulates Erdogan on ‘Becoming Terrorist of the Year’
