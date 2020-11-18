  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Armenia! exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

NY Metropolitan Museum of Art Issues Statement on Armenian Cultural Heritage Sites

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
19
0

NEW YORK – The following statement was issued by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, under the signatures of Dan Weiss, president and CEO, and Max Hollein, director, on November 17, 2020, concerning Armenian cultural heritage sites in danger due to the recent Karabakh war and its aftermath.

 

“The recent bloodshed and destruction in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is a global tragedy of grave concern to us all. In addition to our plea and hope for the violence to stop, as museum leaders we urge that cultural heritage sites be protected.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dedicated to preserving and exhibiting human creativity of over 5,000 years from across the globe. As the organizer and host of the Armenia! exhibition in 2018—which was the first major exhibition to explore the remarkable artistic and cultural achievements of the Armenian people in a global context over fourteen centuries—we have watched in horror and sadness at the recent violence and bloodshed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

We implore all those involved to respect these international cultural heritage sites, which enrich our world and have survived for thousands of years. The loss of cultural heritage sites is permanent, and is a grievous theft from future generations.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
