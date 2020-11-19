For Armenian Strategic Thought: Part I

Without a safeguarded Armenia and Artsakh, the financial aid provided by the AF will fall into a barrel with holes at the bottom.

The Diaspora has an important economic power, and the AF is a vehicle for using this power as a lever to enforce compliance with certain rules. We are thinking, for example, of the statutes of the UFAR (French University in Armenia) drawn up under the aegis of Ambassador Henry Cuny in the 2000s. It had established a solid foundation that for 20 years has ensured its proper functioning, preventing, among other things, corruption and any breach of academic ethics. Thus it has permitted granting credible and rewarding degrees, presenting to Armenia to date more than 2000 high-level executives who are the best assets for its future.

In the same way, the AF already has a strong statutory basis, inspiring confidence, and efficiency, particularly in the fight against corruption. Nevertheless, we believe that the AF lacks a geopolitical component to support it in its economic or humanitarian projects. As we often say, whether we like it or not, politics and diplomacy take precedence over everything. It will therefore not be possible to ignore the evolution of the political situation in the country and the continuation of the democratic deepening that was taking place before the military aggression.

Without interfering in domestic politics, it is necessary to realize that it cannot introduce a glass ceiling above any associative action, at the risk of rendering it inoperative.

The AF has a significant advantage in this regard: being independent of political parties, it can assemble a geopolitical platform (scientific, unpolluted by ideologies of the past) to participate in reflection on guidelines for the future of Armenia in the medium and long term. We have been suggesting this to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia since the creation of the Tchobanian Institute 16 years ago. It seems more topical than ever.

We must stop blaming others and understand why among the two people who suffered genocide in the 20th century there is one who has gained territory (now super protected) and the other who has lost territory and if this continues even risks (yet again) being wiped off the map. Diagnose, find remedies, and apply them. Here, we think, is the trail to explore. Otherwise, like Sisyphus, we will be forced to constantly build what will be destroyed by our hereditary enemies. It may also affect the money raised by the AF in the future, a resigned attitude of “what is all this for” sowing doubt in the minds of donors.