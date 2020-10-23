Secretary of State Pompeo Meets with FM Mnatsakanyan: Video

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on October 23 after meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The results of the meetings are not yet known.

According to State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus, “Secretary Pompeo emphasized the need to end the violence and protect civilians. The Secretary also stressed the importance of the sides entering substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve the conflict based on the Helsinki Final Act principles of the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.”

Pompeo tweeted afterwards that “we discussed critical steps to halt the violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Both must implement a ceasefire and return to substantive negotiations.”