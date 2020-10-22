Recipe Corner: Stuffed Grape Leaves Casserole From Vegetarian Times

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 lemon, sliced, for garnish

Serves 8.

Preparation:

Dip grape leaves in large pot of boiling water for 2 minutes or a little longer. Drain, and set aside.

Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions, and sauté 7 to 10 minutes, or until beginning to brown. Add the rice and 2 1/2 cups water, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook for 30 to 40 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat, and stir in tomato juice, pistachios, parsley, mint, raisins, and lemon juice.

Season with salt and pepper, if desired. (Mixture will be very wet.)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush a 2-quart baking dish with olive oil. Pat grape leaves dry. Line bottom and sides of baking dish with grape leaves, allowing leaves to hang over sides. Spread half of rice mixture over grape leaves. Top rice with more grape leaves, then top with remaining rice mixture. Cover casserole with remaining grape leaves, and seal by folding over grape leaves around edges. Brush top with olive oil. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until grape leaves on top darken and casserole looks firm and dry. Remove from oven.

Dip knife in cold water. Cut straight down with tip of knife to make 8 servings, then remove servings with a spatula. Garnish with lemon slices and drizzle with pomegranate molasses (if using).