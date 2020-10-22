Some 700 body bags returning from the battlefront in Nagorno Karabakh have not dampened the resolve of the Armenian side, which continues to defend its ancestral land and the last frontier of Armenian history.
President Ilham Aliyev has exclaimed in amazement how Armenians have amassed the quantity of weapons which they are using now. The store of weapons may seem unlimited, but the young lives using them are in short supply.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appealed to those who have completed their compulsory military service to volunteer again and head to the front.
Already, the deaths of those 700 mostly young men and women means that their families have been dealt a devastating blow, while the families they could have formed will never be.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijanis refuse to abide by humanitarian ceasefires to collect their own dead.
After the October 10 ceasefire agreement, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu called Moscow to let Russia know that Turkey was in command of the war and thus would have to be consulted. Again, after the October 18 ceasefire, Turkey placed a follow-up call, this time to President Aliyev, ordering him to break the ceasefire agreement, which the Azerbaijani leadership did.