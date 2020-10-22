Armenian Government Bans Import of Turkish Goods

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The Armenian government on October 17 announced plans to ban the import of all Turkish goods in response to Turkey’s military support for Azerbaijan in the ongoing war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

A relevant draft decision publicized by the government on Friday cites Ankara’s “inflammatory calls,” arms supplies to Baku and “deployment of terrorist mercenaries to the conflict zone.” It says the measure is meant to not only hurt Turkey financially but also neutralize “various kinds of dangers” relating to imports of goods from the “hostile country.”

The ban, if formally approved by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s cabinet, will come into effect on December 31 and remain in force for six months. Government officials do not exclude that it will be extended.

According to data cited by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Armenia imported $268 million worth of Turkish-manufactured products last year. That includes about $70 million worth of clothing and machinery and other equipment worth $35 million.

Grigoryan acknowledged on October 17 that the ban could have some “negative” impact on the Armenian economy.

“But in this case the cost of [existing] risks is much higher than the possible negative impact,” Grigoryan told reporters. “And I’m sure that the negative impact will be temporary and the market will quickly adapt to the new situation.”