Marine Galstyan: An Armenian from Yerevan on the Italian Stage and Screen

In general, you always remember your teachers with gratitude.

Yes, I remember my Yerevan lecturers with great happiness and warmth. I was one of the happy students who gave a lot, but also received a lot, being loved and appreciated by the teachers. It is so important to have the right teacher at the right age. Always in my soul, in my heart is the late Rafael Jrbashyan, who taught me not only my profession, but also the art of life. In every work of mine there is a trace left by him. Until now, I keep my notebook, where I have written down the interesting thoughts and quotes by Mr. Jrbashyan. I was always seeing Sofik Sargsyan in the corridors of the institute, who was encouraging us with her directness. Thanks to Sona Ghazanchyan, a lecturer in the fine arts history, I fell in love with Italy and Italian culture. She was presenting Italian art with such admiration that Italy became a great dream for all of us. Now, living in Rome, not far from St. Peter’s Basilica, passing through that square every day, I remember Sona Ghazanchyan’s lectures. Our lecturer of foreign theater history, Hasmik Khudaverdyan, from the moment she was entering the classroom, was inspiring us with her fascinating conversations about the theater of this or that country. The classes of the lecturer of stage speech, Elena Sergeyevna – Armenian actress Heghine Hovhannisyan, were also unforgettable. Everyone has left their marks in us. During my studies I felt like Alice in Wonderland…

And how did it happen that two dancers-actors with the surname Galstyan met in Italy, connecting the stage and personal lives?

Before our meeting, I had seen Sargis once on the Yerevan stage. Then, when I was already in Italy, once I was invited to Milan to perform an Armenian dance at the wedding of the daughter of one of our statesmen. Since I did not have any Armenian dance in my repertoire and I knew that Sargis works in Italy, I got in touch with him, a little scared, because I did not know him. He accepted my offer to perform together, which became fate. We met; Sargis performed three dances in two hours. After the rehearsal, when we sat down and looked at each other, we realized that our life would be together. Of course, we went a long way until we joined, but it was one of the most beautiful events of my life.

Usually, Italy, despite being a super-cultural country, does not attract artists from Armenia. What makes it special to be a foreign dancer and actor in Italy?

Actually for a non-local artist it is much more difficult and cruel in Italy. If we had known that in advance, we might have chosen another country. Everything is much more complicated and difficult here, which makes our victories much sweeter. It can be said that you almost bleed to achieve something here. Unlike France, the USA, Germany, not to mention Armenia or Russia, in Italy, unfortunately, dance is perceived differently, and the attitude towards dancers is different. Dance is one of the most complex arts, which, in addition to physical, also requires great, heavy mental and intellectual work. And the country where you put a lot of effort, you start to love a lot, so we do not regret that we did not have a career in the United States, as we had previously intended. If you are an accomplished actor in Rome, you will have an agent, constant invitations from theater and cinema. We have been in Rome for eight years and now we understand that we went through every difficulty and gained a lot of life experience.