Recipe Corner: Chef Jon Koobation’s Famous Chicken George

Serves 4.

Chicken:

Cut chicken breasts in half and remove the center cartilage. Season with salt and pepper.

In a skillet, over medium high heat, melt the butter and sauté the chicken for 3-4 minutes on one side, turn and add mushrooms and cook until chicken is firm to touch, 2-3 minutes more. Add the artichokes and lemon juice. Swirl the pan to loosen any brown bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add the cream and reduce for a minute or two, turn the heat off and add the butter, stirring until the butter is incorporated.

Note: You do not want the butter to completely melt, that’s what makes the mouth-watering sauce for this recipe. Serve on a warm plate with Armenian pilaf and fresh vegetables, and spoon sauce over the top.

Pilaf:

1/2 stick butter

10 pieces angel hair pasta, broken

1/2 cup almonds, blanched, skins removed

1 cup long grain rice or cracked wheat (bulgur)

2 cups Swanson’s chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon each Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

Preparation:

Melt the butter over moderate heat in a large stainless steel pot; add the pasta and almonds, brown, stirring constantly. When you smell the perfume of the browned butter, you are ready to add the rice. Stir, and combine the rice with the browned pasta to coat.

Add the chicken broth, salt, and pepper. Stir well to combine. On high heat, bring the pilaf to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to a simmer.

The pilaf will be done in 20 minutes. Do not stir after the lid has been put on. Let pilaf rest for 10-12 minutes. Transfer to serving bowl.