Recipe Corner: Chef Jon Koobation’s Famous Chicken George

This recipe is featured in Cooking With JON, the engaging cookbook written by award-winning chef Jon Koobation. Jon was the owner and head chef at the acclaimed Jon’s Bear Club in Reedley, California for several decades before he retired. Born in Dinuba, a small town in the central San Joaquin Valley, Jon’s history with The Bear Club started many years earlier. He learned his trade on the job, working first as a prep cook and sous chef at major Lake Tahoe-area restaurants before returning to Central California. He worked at the famed Vallis’ Restaurant in Kingsburg, the Redwood Inn of Sultana, Dinuba Ranch, and the Swedish Mill, and became The Bear Club’s executive chef in 1973. Through the 1970s and mid-1980s, Jon’s restaurant established itself as a fine steakhouse featuring excellent food and friendly customer service. “Using the freshest ingredients available each season was always appreciated by our guests,” says Jon, “and one of the reasons they chose to return again and again.”
His cookbook is a legacy of Jon’s vast culinary experiences, family traditions, and memories, and includes signature recipes like Charred Asparagus Roll-Ups, New York Steak, Lobster Bisque, Tortilla Crusted Salmon, Cabernet Braised Short Ribs, Cabbage Dolma with Beef and Lamb, and Jon’s Grandma Bazarian’s Armenian Shish Kebab. “I created this special chicken recipe for our first menu at Jon’s Bear Club in 1973. To this day, it was the most popular dinner entrée of all time, and has been copied by many restaurants since then,” he says.
Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons butter