October 4: Recap of Day’s Events

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Fighting continues in Armenia and Karabakh. The following is a recap of some of the weekend’s events.
- According to Armenia’s Defense Ministry Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan, who has an active Twitter account, fighting continues along the #Artsakh–#Azerbaijani entire line of contact. The most pitched battles are taking place in the north and far south.
She and the other members of the government refuted claims by the Azerbaijani government that the Armed Forces of Armenia have targeted Khizi and Apsheron in Azerbaijan. “This is another lie that explicitly proves Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation,” she wrote on Twitter on October 4.
Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is suggesting that Azerbaijan is “preparing the ground” for the escalation of the war through a campaign of misinformation and falsifications. “The aim of the disinformation campaign launched by Azerbaijan is to cover up the massive shelling of large settlements in Artsakh by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the very first days of the war,” said Armenia’s MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan.
“The aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh with the support of Turkey and the involvement of the foreign terrorist fighters has been accompanied by the campaign of fake news and disinformation which goes beyond the limits of common sense.
The recent disinformation about the alleged strikes from the territory of Armenia to the Azerbaijani settlements is case in point.