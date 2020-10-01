  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Vahe Oshagan
Arts & Culture

Online Discussion of Documentary on Vahe Oshagan to Be Held October 7

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

BOSTON — Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society-Boston Chapter and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will present an online discussion of “Vahe Oshagan: Between Acts,” a documentary film by Hrayr Eulmessekian, on Wednesday, October 7, at 3 p.m. (ET). The discussion will feature Hrayr Eulmessekian, Taline Voskeritchian and Karen Jallatyan.

The film infuses the traditional documentary with visual, sound-text, and scholarly interpretations of Oshagan’s poetry and prose. It features readings and commentary by Oshagan of his own poetry, as well as analyses by well-known literary critics Krikor Beledian, Krikor Chahinian, Marc Nichanian; and electronic compositions by Ohannes Salibian.

“Vahe Oshagan: Between Acts” is available for viewing online: https://youtu.be/Gp9sHY1hzoo. It will not be shown during the October 7 program and should be viewed in advance.

The discussion will be livestreamed on YouTube or via Zoom.

To view live on YouTube, no registration is required. Go to NAASR’s channel at the start of the program or watch afterwards if you missed it: https://www.youtube.com/c/ArmenianStudies.

To attend on Zoom registration is required. Zoom attendees can submit written questions via Zoom which will be asked as time permits. Zoom Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__4kEUN5LSOGJFNxXMh-dog.

For more information contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Literature
People: Vahe Oshagan
