The Face of the New War in Karabakh

Therefore, failing in the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan moved back to his backyard in the Caucasus for some mischief.

Although Mr. Pompeo reacted angrily when Mr. Erdogan tried to cause a split within the NATO family, his behavior may be completely different when Turkey decides to foment problems in Russia’s soft underbelly, particularly at a time when the Kremlin is looking over its shoulder at the fate of Belarus, wondering whether it is going to go the way of Ukraine, to become a western bastion at its front door.

Turkey is in Azerbaijan to counterbalance the Russian military base in Armenia and next-door Iran. Both countries are America’s adversaries. Any damage that Ankara can incur there will be considered a favor by the West. Therefore, by threatening Armenia, Ankara will be sending a message to Moscow. Erdogan’s spokesman. Ibrahim Kalin, has blamed Armenia for the war. AK Party Spokesman Omer Celik has added that “Armenia is playing with fire and endangering regional peace.”

Many countries have issued generic statements by calling for restraints by the parties. In spite of the similarity of the statements, each country has its own policy and particular interests. For example, President Macron of France has expressed “deep concern.” President Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has advised avoiding “further undesirable escalation of the situation.” The US has called for “immediate halt to the deadly hostilities.” US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus specifically warned against “external parties’ participation.” The reference may be about Turkey, but most probably refers to Russia.

Russia’s current neutral stance regarding Armenia and Azerbaijan will by necessity come to come to an end and it will not particularly favor Armenia, but aim to guard its strategic assets in the region. Turkey has held on to a century-old malice against Armenia, first towards its own citizens and now its neighbor. But that is beside the point, since Ankara is planning to send a message to Moscow by weakening Armenia, where a Russian military base is located. Therefore, the counter message would be helping Armenia in this war to crush Azerbaijan significantly, thereby shaking the soil under Erdogan’s feet in Azerbaijan.

There is no doubt that Armenia and Azerbaijan, although they have their specific grievances, are pawns in the hands of greater powers. As far as Armenia is concerned, the 30-year standoff with Azerbaijan has proven one thing: a half-won victory is a recipe for renewed warfare down the road.

Only a definitive victory will convince Azerbaijan that it does not need Karabakh as a perpetual casus belli with Armenia.

Despite Azerbaijan’s huge arsenal of modern weaponry, bought from Israel, Ukraine, Belarus and other countries, Armenia has the technological edge to score a decisive victory. But the equation may change when Turkey decides to become a major participant in the war.

On Tuesday, September 29, reports indicated that a Turkish military F-16 jet had shot down an Armenian air force SU-25 jet over the territory of the Republic of Armenia. This demonstrates Turkey’s active participation in the war and puts into play the obligation for action of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Arayik Harutyunyan, president of Artsakh, stated that “our forces are fighting against Turkey.” Mr. Erdogan and his supporters have all confirmed that they are supporting Azerbaijan 100 percent.

In view of this flagrant participation, the Armenian side has missed a superb opportunity to use the Genocide card. Armenia’s leadership had the full coverage globally in mainstream news outlets.

This column has referred a few times earlier to this issue. Hitler’s statement, “Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians,” could have been proven true had it not been for the Nuremberg Trials and the Jewish effort to render the issue into a universal pain which could be — and has been — used politically. Thanks to a concerted effort globally by the Jews, the world community has been sensitized to the issue.

Mr. Erdogan knows the impact of the issue much better than our current leadership in Armenia. He realizes full well that modern-day Turkey is very vulnerable when the Genocide issue is politicized. Therefore, he has taken the pre-emptive strike by personally setting up a special committee to deny the Genocide. One can only wonder when the enemy resorts to defense against this most potent political weapon and Armenia’s leadership does not take the initiative to warn the world community that the unrepentant perpetrator of the Genocide is threatening to complete a crime it began in 1915.

When Turkey considers Armenia a hindrance for its plans to achieve a pan-Turanic empire, it means that the Armenian people have to be dislodged from their current habitat to allow the realization of that grand dream.

Currently, Armenians are fighting not only Azerbaijani soldiers and Turkish military forces, but also jihadists imported from Syria by Turkey. Ankara hired and used Islamic jihadists first to empower former ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, and after his assassination, it used them in Iraq against the Kurds and in Syria and Libya against the Russians and the local peoples. It was reported that 4,000 mercenaries have been sent to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

The Azerbaijani leadership dismissed the news as “nonsense.” But the Guardian and Reuters published their interviews with those hired guns.

It has become a method of modern warfare for Turkey to hire mercenaries and send them to different battlefields as canon fodder, earning them a place in heaven and good money for their survivors. The practice has enjoyed such acceptance that even the US was tempted to use them by hiring the Kurds in Syria, pit them against ISIS and then abandon them.

Armenians live in a most dangerous neighborhood where major political empires cross or crash. They have survived all adversities; this is not their last battle. Armenia and Artsakh are mobilized and Armenians around the world are raising the alarm. The enemies are watching to measure the volume of support that the diaspora can supply and the political clout that it can generate to design their own strategic planning.

It does not only take courage and technology to win the war but also worldwide solidarity that Armenians must generate and manifest.